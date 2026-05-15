Almeria is one of the six Spanish provinces where rental prices have fallen in the last year

Housing, be it a mortgage or rent, is the biggest fixed expense for households in Spain at the moment, along with food. However, there has ... been some good news for renters in Almeria province this year where rent has fallen, on average, by 1.1 per cent.

Five other provinces have also seen a cut in rental prices: Barcelona (-3.2%), Cuenca (-3%), Girona (-2.6%), Almería (-1.1%), Navarra (-1%) and Palencia (-0.4%).

The statistics have been published in Fotocasa, one of the country's leading property websites, which has a wide range of second-hand homes, new developments and rentals throughout Spain.

Based on the almost 900 properties for rent published on its website in Almeria province, Fotocasa shows that prices have risen in the fourth month of the year by 0.1 per cent in Almeria, up to 9.35 euros per square metre. This means that a house with an average surface area of 80 metres costs 748 euros per month in rent.

However, according to Fotocasa, this figure is 1.1% lower than the value for the same month in 2025 and is also 36.7% below the national average.

Cheaper than other parts of Spain

This is not, however, the perception of the estate agents consulted by IDEAL. In fact, as they recognise, few are dedicated to this segment in favour of property sales, given the scarcity of supply that currently exists in the province.

According to the Fotocasa report, rental prices are still cheaper than many other areas of the country that even double and almost triple these figures, as is the case in Madrid, where the square metre now costs 21.87 euros, or Barcelona with 20 euros.

But also other provinces have prices that double those of Almeria, such as the Balearic Islands, with 19.32 euros per square metre; Guipúzcoa, with 18.79; or neighbouring Malaga, with 18.79.

Even so, rental prices in Almeria province are excessively high, given that average salaries are 43rd out of the 45 Spanish provinces that manage their taxes through the State Tax Agency (AEAT), which means that, of the 18,733 euros gross per year that Almería's salaried workers receive - that is, 1,338.07 euros per month divided into 14 payments - 55 per cent is spent on paying for a place to live.

Regional picture

Towns like Roquetas de Mar, Vera and Adra have seen rental prices increase in a year, with higher percentages of 0.9%, 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively, while Garrucha has experienced a fall of 15.1% and El Ejido, 3.9%, which has led them to be among the localities with the greatest decreases at a national level in the last year.

The price of rented housing in Andalucía has risen by 0.3% in its monthly variation and by 7.1% year-on-year, which has placed it at 12.36 euros per square metre per month, according to data from Fotocasa.

"There is a growing volume of Andalusians who want to move, but the market does not allow them to do so due to extreme rigidity and prices that have reached the limit of their ability to pay", explained María Matos, spokesperson for Fotocasa, in a press release.

National picture

In the annual comparison, the April report notes that in 15 of the 17 Spanish regions the price has increased. This has occurred, from highest to lowest, in La Rioja (14.2%), Castilla-La Mancha (13.4%), Asturias (11.1%), Región de Murcia (9.7%), Comunidad Valenciana (9.0%), Canarias (8,2%), Castilla y León (7.5%), Baleares (7.4%), Extremadura (7.3%), Andalucía (7.1%), Aragón (6.0%), Galicia (6.0%), País Vasco (4.8%), Madrid (3.6%) and Cantabria (3.3%). On the other hand, the two regions with decreases were Navarra (-1%) and Catalonia (-3.3%).

As for the ranking of the regions, the five with the most expensive house prices to rent in Spain, with prices above 15.00 euros per square metre per month are Madrid, with 21.87; Balearic Islands, with 19.32; Catalonia, with 18.38; Basque Country, with 17.42; and Canary Islands, with 15.92. They are followed by Valencia with 14.61, Cantabria with 13.46, Andalucía with 12.36, Navarra with 12.28, Asturias with 12.09, Aragon with 11.45, Murcia with 10.64, Galicia with 10.61, Castilla y Leon with 10.13, La Rioja with 10.04, Castile-La Mancha with 8.89 and Extremadura with 7.61.

As for the Andalusian provinces, with the exception of Almeria, the rest have experienced rises in rents. In Jaen it has been 9.6%, followed by Cadiz (8.6%), Seville (7.8%), Huelva (6.8%), Granada (5.9%), Malaga (5.7%) and Cordoba (2.1%). And, from highest to lowest, Malaga has the highest values, reaching 16.54 euros per square metre per month, followed by Seville with 13.66, Cadiz with 12.68, Huelva with 11.98, Granada with 10.79, Almeria with 9.35, Cordoba with 8.73 and Jaen with 6.84.