Coronavirus incidence rate falls again as Andalucía registers another 28 deaths There are 1,731 Covid patients in the region's hospitals, which represents 343 more in the week-on-week comparison

Andalucía has this Thursday, 13 January, registered a total of 11,177 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, a figure very similar to that of Wednesday (11,565), while adding 28 deaths, two fewer than the 30 the day before, which was the highest number since 24 August.

According to the Junta de Andalucía's daily data the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has fallen in the region for the third consecutive day and stands at 1,488.68 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, some 71.52 down on Wednesday’s figure.

The 11,177 infections this Thursday are registered after the 11,565 on Wednesday, the 8,510 on Tuesday, 11,588 on Monday (48 hours), 13,231 on Saturday, 13,713 on Friday and the 12,341 last Thursday.

By provinces, Seville is the one with the most positive tests with 1,969, followed by Granada with 1,748, Almeria (1,546), Malaga (1,526), Jaén (1,418), Cadiz (1,246), Cordoba (876) and Huelva with 888.

Of the 28 deaths, eight were recorded in Seville, six in Malaga, five in Granada, four in Jaén, two in Huelva, another two in Cordoba and one in Almeria province.

There has been a rise of seven coronavirus patients hospitalised in 24 hours to make a total of 1,731, which represents 343 more in the week-on-week comparison, while the number of patients admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU ) has dropped by one to 226, some 26 more than a week ago.