Copper cable thefts plunge more than 40 Granada streets into darkness

Gullermo Ortega Granada 25/09/2026 a las 19:59h.

More than 40 streets across Granada city were left without public lighting following a major wave of copper cable thefts, prompting local authorities to demand immediate security action from the national government.

With copper fetching up to ten euros per kilogram at scrapyards, the city has experienced a sharp surge in thefts since the spring. Municipal records show at least 87 separate incidents targeting underground electrical infrastructure, streetlights, and transformers across the capital.

The blackouts have primarily affected the Beiro district and the historic, tourist-heavy Albaicín neighbourhood. Similar lighting disruptions have hit the Norte district, though residents in that area frequently face power outages driven by illegal grid connections used for indoor cannabis cultivation.

Repeated thefts and mounting municipal costs

Granada city council revealed that it has already spent 391,180 euros from public funds in recent months to replace stolen electrical wiring. However, the investment has failed to deter criminals, with newly installed cables being stolen again from the same locations within days.

"We are facing a situation that cannot go on any longer and is directly affecting the safety and daily lives of our residents," said first deputy mayor and local government spokesperson Jorge Saavedra. "We cannot accept that our neighbourhoods are left in the dark time and time again. Granada needs solutions, and residents need to recover peace of mind and safety on their streets."

The ruling PP group introduced an urgent motion at Friday's municipal plenary session, calling on the central government’s sub-delegation to step up national police presence and security measures.

Government response and political clash

The sub-delegate of the Spanish government in Granada, José Antonio Montilla, acknowledged the growing problem and stated that law enforcement agencies are increasing street patrols, securing junction boxes, and stepping up inspections at local scrapyards.

"We are not dealing with simple theft, but with aggravated robbery involving force, which is a criminal offence," Montilla warned, emphasising that those purchasing stolen metal will face prosecution.

However, the issue has sparked a political clash between municipal and central authorities. Responding to criticisms regarding street safety, the government office argued that several streets have remained without lighting for over two months because the city council has been slow to replace the stolen wiring.