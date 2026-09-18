Guardia Civil make two more arrests in connection with triple murder in Isla Cristina

The Guardia Civil has arrested two more men in connection with the murder of three people in the shooting that took place on 16 August ... in Isla Cristina (Huelva). During the clashes between rival clans, a minor who was not involved was killed, along with two women, one of whom was eight months pregnant.

Both were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in San Bartolomé de la Torre, after having been on the run from justice in different neighbourhoods of the city of Huelva since the police operation on 8 September. It was during this first phase of the investigation that three members of a criminal organisation were arrested, according to a statement issued by the Guardia Civil.

In total, the officers have now arrested five people in connection with this case. At present, the first three are in pre-trial detention without bail, while the two arrested on Tuesday are being held at Guardia Civil facilities and will appear before the civil and preliminary investigation section of Ayamonte magistrates’ court, which is investigating the case.

They are charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of causing serious injury to a foetus resulting in death, one count of causing bodily harm, and one count of membership of a criminal organisation.

The operation was coordinated by the judicial police of the Guardia Civil in Huelva, with the support of the regional team in Ayamonte. Due to the complexity of the operation and the dangerous nature of the individuals involved, the special intervention unit, the rapid action group (GAR), a helicopter, dog handlers and specialist dogs were called in. Investigations are continuing with the analysis of the evidence obtained and the documents seized.

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