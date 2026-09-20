Caught with thirty unringed goldfinches, no receipt and no details of the seller

It was a routine check to verify the identities of people and vehicles, but one of the cars ended up attracting the officers’ attention. Inside, ... 30 goldfinches were being transported, and when it came to proving their origin, the problems began: the birds were not ringed and the driver did not have any documentation identifying him as a breeder.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Immediate Response Unit of La Línea de la Concepción Local Police, according to a statement from La Línea town council.

The driver told the police that he had bought the birds from a private individual. However, he was unable to produce a receipt to substantiate the transaction, nor did he provide any details about the alleged seller.

The officers also found that the 30 goldfinches were not fitted with identification rings and that the man did not have any documentation to prove he was a breeder. In view of these circumstances, they drew up a report on the seizure of the birds and brought the matter to the attention of the judicial authorities.

Regulations on wild birds

According to information provided by La Línea town council, these actions may constitute an offence relating to the possession of birds of wild origin without the relevant legal authorisation or without an approved ring. The purchase and sale of these birds under such conditions is prohibited.

The legislation also provides that certain acts relating to the illegal capture, possession or trade of wildlife may constitute an offence against flora and fauna, with penalties that may include imprisonment, a fine and disqualification from holding certain offices.

The council points out that the protection of these species is governed, among other regulations, by Law 8/2003 on Wild Flora and Fauna in Andalucía, which establishes the framework for the protection of wild species and restricts their capture and possession except in cases expressly authorised.

It also cites Law 7/2023 on the protection of animal rights and welfare, as well as Law 42/2007 on Natural Heritage and Biodiversity, as part of the regulatory framework that protects these birds.

In this regard, the capture of finches directly from the wild is generally prohibited, except in exceptional cases subject to specific authorisation.