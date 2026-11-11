Andalusian TV channel Canal Sur goes off air due to the general strike on 11 November

Andalusian TV channel Canal Sur Televisión has been off air since 8.20am this Wednesday, 11 November, due to the general strike in Spain. ... It switched to a black screen during the broadcast of news programme Despierta Andalucía.

Canal Sur Televisión's broadcasts had been proceeding as normal since midnight but were abruptly cut off in the morning, leaving the screen black with the following message: "The interruption to the broadcast is due to the general strike. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The resolution of the regional ministry of employment ensures the functioning of essential public services on 11 November. It stipulates that, in the field of radio and television media operated by Andalusian companies, "the production and broadcast of relevant news programmes in a reduced format shall be guaranteed, using only the strictly necessary staff".

A picket line disrupts RTVE's programming in Barcelona

A picket line has also led to the suspension of TVE's morning programme in Catalan, Cafè d’Idees, with host Gemma Nierga, which had to be cancelled after a picket line entered the RTVE premises in Barcelona, demanding that the programme be cut short to focus exclusively on the strike.

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