Cadiz 112: young woman dies after flag around her neck gets entangled in motorcycle's wheel

Archive photo of the National Police in Spain.

EP 06/07/2026 a las 14:51h.

A 26-year-old woman died in Algeciras (Cadiz) on Sunday after the Moroccan flag she was wearing around her neck got entangled in her husband's motorcycle's rear wheel.

The accident happened at around 11pm, near the Getares road, as the couple were celebrating Morocco's win in the World Cup.

The emergency centre immediately dispatched the Local Police, the Guardia Civil and medical personnel, who found the victim unconscious.

The first Local Police officers to arrive at the scene immediately began attempting CPR, using a semi-automatic external defibrillator (AED).

Minutes later, the emergency health team transferred the injured woman to the emergency department of the Punta Europa hospital. She died a few minutes after their arrival.

The Local Police are currently investigating the accident.

As part of standard procedures, the traffic accident investigation unit administered a breathalyser test to the victim's husband, who was riding the motorcycle, which yielded a negative result of 0.0 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub