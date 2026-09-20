British man arrested over knife attack on Seville taxi driver

Natalia Penza 20/09/2026 a las 10:00h.

A British man has been arrested over a frenzied knife attack on a taxi driver in Seville.

The cabbie was stabbed at least 16 times in the hands, arms, neck and shoulder blade in the assault.

Police held the suspect and recovered the weapon.

The incident happened around 2am on Saturday morning at an industrial estate in the Andalusian capital.

The man held is understood to have got into the cab and asked the driver to take him to a shopping centre called Los Arcos before instructing him to take him to the industrial estate where the stabbing occurred.

Local reports said the cabbie declined to take the Brit after becoming suspicious about his intentions and the knifeman reacted by stabbing him repeatedly in an attack “lasting several minutes".

The stabbing was so brutal the knife used reportedly broke. The handle of the weapon was recovered in the taxi and the blade elsewhere where the attacker threw it away.

Confirming the incident on Saturday a spokesman for a city emergency response coordination centre said: “A taxi driver was injured after being stabbed numerous times early this morning by a passenger he was transporting, Despite his injuries, he managed to drive to police headquarters where he was given emergency treatment by a local police officer until the arrival of emergency medical responders.

“Minutes later, local police units located and arrested the alleged perpetrator, who had traces of blood on him and put up strong resistance.

“The National Police are taking charge of the investigation.”

Seville mayor Jose Luis Sanz said on X: “Thanks to our great Local Police for providing crucial assistance to this injured taxi driver, an act that I strongly condemn.

“My support goes to the dear taxi driver, whose professionalism and skill in those moments I applaud.

“A hug, likewise, to all his colleagues in the profession.”

The unnamed Brit is expected to face an attempted murder charge.

He will appear before a judge who will have to decide whether to release him on bail or remand him in custody by Monday at the latest.

It was not immediately clear on Saturday whether he was on holiday in Seville or lived in the area.

Although he remains in hospital the taxi driver’s life is not understood to be in danger.

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