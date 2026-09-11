British man to be deported from Spain following attempted murder conviction in Granada

A British national with an extensive criminal record will be deported from Spain following an attempted murder conviction in Granada, after the High Court of ... Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) rejected his appeal to remain in the country.

The man, who is currently serving a prison sentence, sought to overturn his deportation order by citing family connections in Spain. However, the TSJA upheld the expulsion order, ruling that his criminal history posed a genuine and ongoing danger to public safety.

Extensive criminal history

The man was sentenced by the Provincial Court of Granada to four years in prison and an eight-year restraining order for attempted murder, alongside a nine-month sentence for unlawful possession of weapons.

His criminal record in Spain also includes a sentence of one year and six months for crimes against public health, a six-month sentence for making threats in 2012, and an arrest for causing bodily harm in 2010.

'A real threat to public order'

In its ruling, the TSJA stated that the individual's behaviour was incompatible with peaceful coexistence in Spain. The court highlighted that his actions represented "a real and present threat to Spanish public order which the authorities must not tolerate" and compromised the protection of individuals and property.

Addressing his claim of family ties, the court acknowledged that the appellant has a daughter with a Spanish national. However, judges noted there was no evidence that he maintained contact with either the mother or his child, nor that he contributed financially to his daughter's support.

Under Spain's Immigration Act, foreign nationals convicted of intentional offences punishable by more than one year in prison are subject to deportation, provided the criminal record remains unexpunged.

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