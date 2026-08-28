Gender-based violence
Isla Cristina man arrested on suspicion of murdering his German partner
The woman's body presented stab wounds
C. P. S.
Isla Cristina (Huelva)
The Guardia Civil arrested a man in Isla Cristina (Huelva) on Friday after discovering his wife's body, which presented stab wounds.
The police reported ... that the discovery had taken place at 9am and that they had arrested her alleged killer, a 60-year-old Italian national. They also stated that "all hypotheses remain open", although the main line of inquiry is gender-based violence.
According to a report in ABC, the couple were married and staying in a motorhome in the Punta del Caimán beach area.
The woman was of German nationality, according to sources. The autopsy will confirm the exact cause of death.