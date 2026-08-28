Isla Cristina man arrested on suspicion of murdering his German partner

C. P. S. Isla Cristina (Huelva) 28/08/2026 a las 13:54h.

The Guardia Civil arrested a man in Isla Cristina (Huelva) on Friday after discovering his wife's body, which presented stab wounds.

The police reported ... that the discovery had taken place at 9am and that they had arrested her alleged killer, a 60-year-old Italian national. They also stated that "all hypotheses remain open", although the main line of inquiry is gender-based violence.