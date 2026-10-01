Andalucía 112: toddler dies after choking on a handful of beans at parents' shop in Jaén

An 18-month-old child from the Jaén town of Villanueva del Arzobispo died on Monday after choking on a handful of beans, which he ... had taken from a sack in the shop his parents run.

According to Mayor Jorge Martínez, the incident happened in the afternoon when the toddler (the youngest of four siblings) took the beans out of the bag and put them in his mouth.

The mayor told Europa Press that the child did not survive despite the swift operation. The boy's parents quickly took him to the health centre, where doctors managed to stabilise him. From there, a medical helicopter transferred him to the Reina Sofía hospital in Cordoba, where he died following surgery.

Although the parents wished to bury him in Villanueva del Arzobispo, the child's body will be taken to a Muslim cemetery in Valencia.

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