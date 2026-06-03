Granada's 'little bum' tree gets five-star rating on Google Maps

Nature always surprises and almost a year ago an unexpected review appeared on Google Maps when someone discovered a tree in Plaza Nueva in Granada ... city which they decided looked like a bum (bottom, buttocks, backside, derrière, butt - choose your description).

So taken were they with this 'culito' (little bum in Spanish) that they decided to upload a few photos and save it as a tourist attraction and as a "place of historical interest" in the city's historical Albaicín district.

The tourist attraction now has 28 reviews and dozens of photos of people posing with the trunk, some from the front and some from the back, to compare backsides and it has inevitably become the butt of some jokes, if you'll pardon the pun.

"It is majestic, I have never witnessed a round figure so worthy of admiration. It is a true representation of how simple and beautiful nature can be even in the face of the adversity of the pavement," says one visitor.

Another said, "The culito tree gave me calm, gave me back my smile and without exaggeration, changed my life," while another claimed they had "travelled from Argentina exclusively to see this". The Argentinian visitor went on to say, "Excellent experience. Exciting. The most beautiful thing in Granada, without a doubt. Buy your tickets early, they sell out fast". Others simply say it was "an unforgettable experience".

The 'culito' tree may not be able to compete with other landmarks in Granada city like the Alhambra Palace, of course, but it is slowly but surely gaining its own identity.