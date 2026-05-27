The areas of Andalucía that could be flooded by 2100 due to global warming

Map of Andalucía with the areas flooded in 2011, according to Climate Central.

D. C. 27/05/2026 Actualizado a las 08:21h.

Experts are warning that the effects of climate change could have an impact on our towns and cities sooner than you may think.

In the ... medium term, rising sea levels could threaten low-lying coastal areas with severe flooding. In less than 75 years - by the year 2100 - a large part of western Andalucía could be submerged by the sea.