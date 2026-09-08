The Andalusian manufacturing sector is growing at a rate well above the Spanish average

Industrial activity in Andalucía strengthened in June, growing much faster than the Spanish average. Production increased by 5.8 per cent compared with the same ... month last year, against a 3.8 per cent rise across the rest of Spain, according to figures from Spain's National Statistics Institute and the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography.

The strong performance was also reflected in the figures for the first half of the year. Between January and June, industrial production in Andalucía rose by 4.7 per cent year on year, more than four times the national average of 1.1 per cent. The region recorded the second-highest rate of industrial growth among Spain's autonomous communities during the first six months of the year.

The biggest contributors to June's growth were the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, up 22.4 per cent; the manufacture of other transport equipment, a category that includes the aeronautical industry, up 18.8 per cent; and the chemical industry, which grew by 15 per cent.

Carolina España, the regional minister for the Economy, Finance and European Funds, said the figures confirmed the strength of Andalucía's economy.

Turnover growth

Turnover in Andalucía's industrial sector also recorded the highest growth in Spain in June, rising by 20.9 per cent year on year, more than twice the 9.2 per cent increase recorded nationally.

Over the first six months of the year, sales by the region's industrial sector rose by 9.7 per cent, compared with 4.2 per cent across Spain. The extractive industry recorded a particularly strong performance, with turnover up 19.2 per cent over the period.

Manufacturing branches also posted significant increases, including metallurgy, where turnover rose by 26 per cent, electronics and computing, up 24.9 per cent, and the repair and installation of machinery, which increased by 19.5 per cent.