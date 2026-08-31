Andalucía enters meteorological autumn with dust storm and maximum temperatures of 43C

The meteorological autumn starts on Tuesday, 1 September, although thermometers are still clinging to what feels like a never-ending summer. Temperatures in Andalucía this ... week will once again exceed 40C.

The arrival of a mass of very warm air from North Africa will send temperatures soaring, particularly from Thursday onwards. Furthermore, the 'calima' dust will be a prominent feature of the start of September in the region.

"We are starting the week with the easterly wind in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran Sea set to be the prevailing wind. Temperatures will generally be higher than normal, rising particularly towards the middle of the week. As for rainfall, only a few showers are expected on a particular day in the eastern mountain ranges," the forecast of the Aemet state meteorological agency states.

At present, Aemet has issued a yellow heat warning for Monday, 31 August, in the province of Cordoba, where maximum temperatures could reach 38C between 1pm and 9pm.

This will be a foretaste of a particularly hot start to September, as experts predict. They have not ruled out the possibility that, by Thursday or Friday, further warnings, including amber, may emerge in other parts of the region.

"Following the cool spell at the end of last week caused by the arrival of a polar air mass, a new heat dome will form over our region between Wednesday and Saturday, leading to a spell of very high temperatures across large areas. Temperatures will peak between Thursday and Friday. On those days, this air mass will hit Spain in full force, bringing temperatures of 40-43C in Cordoba, Granada, Jaén and Seville. Furthermore, the sky will be hazy in the south, south-east and the Balearic Islands due to the presence of Saharan dust," weather portal Meteored says.

SUR's weather expert José Lusi Escudero has made a similar prediction.

"The calima will once again take centre stage. The haze is returning and the sea temperature will rise to between 22C and 23C. The most notable feature will be the high temperatures expected from Wednesday onwards in the provinces of Jaén, Cordoba and Seville, as well as in the interior areas of Granada and Huelva. In the Guadalquivir Valley, temperatures could exceed 42C and even reach 43C. We will see amber alerts again," he warns.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province