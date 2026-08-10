Andalucía hits record 8.7 million inhabitants, driven by influx of residents born abroad

Andalucía's population has reached a record 8,778,051, with the increase driven largely by a sharp rise in the number of people born ... abroad living in the region.

The region added 8,681 residents between 1 April and 30 June, according to the Continuous Population Statistics published by Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE). The figure represents 17.6 per cent of Spain's total population of 49,801,559, which itself reached a record high on 1 July.

Andalucía's population has increased by 68,614 people compared with 1 July 2025. Since the beginning of this year, the region has added 26,832 residents, accounting for 13 per cent of Spain's total population growth of 205,180 people during the same period.

Foreigners driving growth

The number of people born in Spain and living in Andalucía fell by 382 during the second quarter to 7,527,887. By contrast, the number of residents born abroad rose by 9,063 to 1,250,164. They now account for 14.2 per cent of the region's total population.

Population figures increased in all but two of Andalucía's eight provinces during the quarter. Seville recorded the largest increase, adding 2,793 residents to reach 2,004,487, making it the region's most populous province.

Almeria followed with an increase of 2,527 to 788,934, while Malaga added 2,085 to reach 1,820,507.

9,063 was the number of foreign nationals whose numbers increased in Andalucía between April and June.

Granada, meanwhile, gained 1,407 residents to reach 959,738, Jaén added 432 to reach 620,254 and Cadiz increased by 421 to 1,267,916.

Seville, Almeria and Malaga therefore recorded the three largest increases in absolute terms.

At the other end of the scale, Cordoba lost 983 residents during the quarter, taking its population to 772,913. Huelva recorded a decrease of just one resident, leaving its population at 543,302.

Almeria, the highest proportion born abroad

The proportion of residents born abroad varies considerably between provinces.

Almeria has the highest share, with 26.5 per cent of its residents, or 209,390 people, born outside Spain. Malaga follows at 25.3 per cent, with 461,354 residents born abroad. This means roughly one in four people living in both provinces was born outside Spain.

Huelva has the next-highest proportion at 14.1 per cent, representing 76,730 residents, followed by Granada at 13.4 per cent, or 128,732 people.

In Seville, 9.03 per cent of residents were born abroad, equivalent to 181,106 people. The figure was 8.2 per cent in Cadiz, with 104,849 residents, and 6.5 per cent in Jaén, with 40,858.

Cordoba had the lowest proportion, with six per cent of its population, or 47,145 residents, born outside Spain.

In Almeria and Malaga, one in four residents was born abroad, while in Cordoba they account for just six per cent

Across Spain, population increased in all autonomous communities and autonomous cities during the second quarter of 2026. The largest percentage increases were recorded in the Valencian Community, at 0.43 per cent, followed by the Balearic Islands at 0.36 per cent, the Principality of Asturias at 0.29 per cent and Murcia at 0.29 per cent.