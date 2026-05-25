Andalucía weather: May ends with up to 40C

Almudena Nogués 25/05/2026 a las 15:05h.

Andalucía braces itself for another week of summer-like weather. A powerful subtropical anticyclone over Western Europe will bring a persistent heatwave that will leave its mark on the region.

Temperatures will soar to records more typical of July. "For much of the week, maximum temperatures will exceed 35C in the Guadalquivir Valley," weather portal Meteored warns.

According to Aemet (the state meteorological agency), the maximum temperature in Seville could reach 40C this weekend.

"The last week of May will be warmer than normal for this time of year and with hardly any rainfall in Andalucía," Aemet says. This phenomenon will intensify from Thursday onwards, when four provinces will exceed 35C: Granada, Jaén, Cordoba and Seville. Minimum temperatures will also be high, with tropical nights of 21C in Cadiz and Jaén.

Strong easterly winds will persist in the province of Cadiz, with occasionally very strong gusts that will keep the area under weather warnings until Wednesday. Aemet will maintain an active warning for maximum gusts of 80km/h until 8pm on Monday, in addition to a warning for coastal phenomena until midnight.

The forecast indicates easterly winds of 50 to 61km/h west of Tarifa and offshore south of Trafalgar.

Read today's weather forecast for Malaga here