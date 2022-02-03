Andalucía registers 52 Covid deaths, but its incidence rate ‘shows a clear downward trend’ The latest daily data shows a drop in both the total number of coronavirus patients in hospital and those admitted to an Intensive Care Unit

The Andalusian region has this Thursday, 3 February, registered a total of 5,472 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, some 359 fewer than those recorded the day before. However, 52 coronavirus deaths have been notified, twice as many as the previous day and 24 more than a week ago.

This was reported by the Junta’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, during his appearance in the Andalusian Parliament, who explained that the region's 14-day cumulative incidence rate "follows a clear downward trend" and stands at 850 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a fall of 60.5 compared to Wednesday and is at levels seen at the end of December.

The 5,472 infections this Thursday are reported after the 5,831 on Wednesday, 4,477 on Tuesday, 5,637 on Monday (48 hours), 7,185 on Saturday, 7,602 on Friday and the 8,353 last Thursday.

The region has seen a drop of 81 coronavirus patients in hospital in the last 24 hours to make a total of 2,092, which is 192 fewer in the week-on-week comparison. The number admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) dropped by 12 to 236, which is some 15 more than seven days ago.