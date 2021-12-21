Andalucía registers 15 coronavirus deaths as the region's incidence rate rises to 445.4 There has been an increase of 97 patients hospitalised in the last 24 hours to make a total of 692, some 180 more than a week ago and the highest daily increase since the 138 on 10 August

The Andalusian region has registered a total of 5,111 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours this Tuesday, 21 December, down from the 8,621 recorded on Monday and Sunday (48 hours). A further 15 Covid-19 deaths have been added, the highest figure since the 15 registered on 1 October.

According to the latest data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the region’s 14-day cumulative incidence rate has risen by 54.4 in 24 hours to reach 445.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – putting the region firmly in the high-risk zone (between 300 and 500 cases) – and it is some 220.6 more than a week ago.

The 5,111 new coronavirus cases this Tuesday follow the 8,621 on Monday and Sunday (48 hours), 2,998 on Saturday, 4,710 on Friday, 3,829 on Thursday, 2,958 on Wednesday and 3,295 last Tuesday.

By provinces, Malaga accounted for 1,499 new infections, followed by Cordoba with 946, Seville (826), Cadiz (623), Almeria (494), Jaén (308), Granada (214) and Huelva with 201.

Coronavirus deaths were registered in all the Andalusian provinces, with Malaga (four); followed by Seville (three); Almeria and Cordoba (two each); Granada, Cadiz, Jaén and Huelva (one each).

Hospital ward and ICU pressure increases

There was a rise of 97 hospitalised patients in 24 hours in Andalucía to reach a total of 692, some 180 more than a week ago and the highest daily increase since the 138 on 10 August. Meanwhile, the number of patients admitted to an intensive care unit increased by ten to make 117, some ten more than seven days ago.

The ICU data is the highest since 22 September (118) and that of hospitalised patients, since 9 September (710).