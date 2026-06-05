Andalucía regains Silken chain's commitment with Antequera Hills hotel

Pilar Martínez 05/06/2026 a las 14:58h.

The Silken hotel chain is returning to Andalucía with the acquisition of the Antequera Hills hotel. Christie & Co. (an international consultancy specialising in the hotel sector), has advised on the transaction, considering this four-star, 186-room establishment "one of the area's key assets".

This hotel, located a ten-minute walk from the historic centre of Antequera, was previously managed by GAT Hospitality. Christie&Co said that its integration into the Silken portfolio "contributes to strengthening its presence with establishments that have their own identity in strategic destinations and standards of quality, hospitality and personalised service".

The purchase also marks Silken's return to Andalucía. The chain describes the region as "key within the national tourism map". For Silken, the Antequera Hills hotel reflects the company's "sustainable growth strategy based on the incorporation of distinctive assets in highly attractive destinations".

CEO of Silken Javier Villanueva said: "The addition of Silken Antequera Hills marks our return to Andalucía, a strategic region for the tourism sector and for the company's growth plans."

He expressed Silken's joy over being "back in a region with enormous potential, adding a property with distinctive attributes such as its focus on active tourism, its capacity to host events and its excellent location for exploring the interior of Andalucía".

Investment Director of Christie & Co Spain and Portugal Alberto Martín shared the same sentiment. "Transactions like this, along with other recent deals involving large assets, solidify Christie & Co's position as a leading advisor in complex processes. Our experience, knowledge and execution capabilities allow us to deliver added value in every project," Martín said.

Antequera is a Unesco World Heritage Site thanks to its ancient dolmens. It is also a strategic geographical hub between Malaga, Seville, Cordoba and Granada.

The now Silken Antequera Hills opened in 2001 under the name Antequera Golf. Its original goal was to give access to an 18-hole golf course, designed to attract a high-spending visitor profile during the winter months and to become the epicenter of golf meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the area.

For nearly 20 years, the hotel served as the region's main social hub and the flagship of Antequera's hospitality industry. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated a shift in its trajectory. Post-pandemic tourism market demanded more open spaces, seamless digitalisation and, above all, a genuine commitment to environmental sustainability.

In October 2021, an investment fund acquired the hotel and entrusted its management to GAT Gestión (Gestión de Activos Turísticos), one of the most reputable consulting and management firms in mainland Spain and Portugal, marking a radical turning point and introducing a new brand identity.