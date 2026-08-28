Andalucía leads Spain in cybercrimefor the third consecutive year

SUR in English 28/08/2026 a las 09:30h.

National Police and Guardia Civil recorded a total of 89,124 cybercrimes in Andalucía in 2025, an increase of 9.3% compared with the previous year.

This placed the southern Spanish region in first place nationally for reported offences for the third consecutive year, accounting for 18.24% of the total recorded in the whole country.

According to the 2025 report on cybercrime in Spain, compiled by the ministry of the interior’s cybersecurity coordination office, Andalucía’s share of the national total increased by 0.31% compared with 2024. That year, 81,526 cybercrimes were recorded in the region, the highest rate in Spain, following 81,315 reports in 2023.

Over the past ten years, the number of cybercrime offences recorded in Andalucía has increased by 300%, with National Police and Guardia Civil registering 77,946 more offences than in 2015.

After Andalucía, Catalonia (73,400 offences), Madrid (72,217), Valencia Region (55,109) recorded the highest numbers of reported offences in 2025. Within Andalucía, Seville topped the provincial ranking with 22,304 reports, 15.5% more than in the previous year.

It was followed by Malaga, with 19,260 (+6.2%); Cadiz, with 13,539 cybercrimes (+7.12%); Granada, with 9,864 reports (+4.05%); and Cordoba, where 8,040 cyber offences were investigated, 8% more than in 2024. Jaén and Almeria each recorded more than 5,000 reports, although no precise figures were provided. Huelva was the only Andalusian province to remain below 5,000 reported cybercrimes.

Across Spain, the study recorded 488,426 cybercrimes in 2025, 5.1% more than in 2024. These accounted for 19.8% of all recorded crime, with most involving computer fraud. Of these cases, 19,876 resulted in investigations or arrests, 2.9% more than in the previous year.