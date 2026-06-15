Andalucía allocates 130 million euros to generational renewal in the countryside

Antonio M. Romero 15/06/2026 a las 14:05h.

The Andalusian regional government (Junta) has allocated 129.95 million euros to enable 2,455 Andalusians up to the age of 40 to manage agricultural and livestock farms.

Generational renewal is one of the major challenges facing Andalusian agriculture and livestock farming. Various public institutions have been promoting support programmes in recent years to facilitate young people's entry into the primary sector.

The regional government's grants support people between the ages of 18 and 40 who present a business plan for agricultural activity. The amount of the subsidy this year ranged between 30,000 and 80,000 euros per beneficiary.

Authorities assess several criteria when determining the amount awarded, including whether the farm qualifies as a priority holding, whether the beneficiary takes full ownership of the farm, whether they join an agri-food cooperative or an agricultural transformation company, whether the business plan includes the creation or maintenance of at least one additional job alongside the applicant's and whether the farm holds organic or integrated production certification.

The Junta has made an initial payment of 25 per cent of the aid at the time of its granting. This advance gives young people economic resources that allow them to undertake investments linked to the development of their business plan without increasing the administrative burden in having to request an advance.

Allocations per provinces

By province, Almeria received the biggest aid (23 million euros). It also had the highest number of beneficiaries (441). It was followed by Jaén, with 22.6 million euros and 430 beneficiaries, and Granada, with 22.5 million euros and 423 beneficiaries.

Next were Cordoba, with 18 million euros and 339 beneficiaries; Seville, with 17.5 million and 331 beneficiaries; Huelva, with 13.5 million and 241 beneficiaries; Cadiz, with 7.7 million and 146 beneficiaries; and finally Malaga with 5.3 million and 104 beneficiaries.

One of the new features of this call for proposals is the allocation of specific funds for young people entering the livestock sector and another for women up to 40 years of age who are starting their careers in agriculture. This benefitted 436 young livestock farmers with aid totalling nearly 22.7 million euros (18 per cent of the total). In the case of incentives for women, the Junta approved 861 applications (35 per cent of the total), amounting to over 45.4 million euros.

By province, Almeria accounts for 46 livestock-related grants worth 2.3 million euros and 167 awards to women (8.6 million euros). Cadiz recorded 36 livestock subsidies (1.8 million euros) and 67 grants for women farmers or livestock producers (almost 3.4 million euros). Cordoba logged 90 approved livestock applications (around 5 million euros) and 100 grants for young women (5.4 million euros). Granada saw 87 livestock grants (more than 4.5 million euros) and 146 awards to women (7.7 million euros).

In Huelva, authorities approved 68 livestock grants (3.6 million euros) and 111 initiatives led by women (6.3 million euros). Jaén supported 41 young livestock farmers (just over 2 million euros) and 116 applications from women entering the agricultural sector (6.1 million euros). Malaga recorded 29 approved livestock applications (1.5 million euros) and 36 grants for women (around 1.9 million euros), while Seville awarded 39 livestock subsidies (almost 2 million euros) and 118 grants supporting young women entering farming (around 6.2 million euros), according to regional government data.

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