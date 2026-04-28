Andalucía activates yellow warnings for 'locally heavy showers' and storms on Tursday

Almudena Nogués 28/04/2026 a las 12:07h.

April showers bring May flowers. This month is unpredictable in terms of weather, with fluctuating temperatures and sudden downpours that will continue disrupting spring plans in Andalucía.

The Aemet state meteorological agency warns that the probability of precipitation "will be clearly present in some areas of the region between Tuesday and Thursday", with temperatures varying but generally above normal for this time of year. Rain could begin as early as Tuesday.

The Meteored weather platform says: "An atmospheric blocking pattern between the British Isles and Scandinavia is contributing to continued instability in Spain. The position of the high-pressure system will allow two cut-off lows to settle near the west and north of mainland Spain and it is even possible that one of them will be absorbed by the other by Wednesday."

According to Meteored, this will leave much of Spain under highly unstable conditions. "High surface temperatures and a Mediterranean Sea that is already reaching 20C in some areas near the Balearic Islands further increase the possibility of storms that are more intense than usual for this time of year," weather expert Samuel Biener says.

For now, Aemet has issued two yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms in Granada (Genil river basin) and Jaén (city and mountain area) for Tuesday. The warning will be active between 1pm and 9pm. Accumulations of up to 15mm are expected in one hour.

For Tuesday, Aemet forecasts "periods of very cloudy skies, with occasional showers that may be locally heavy during the afternoon and accompanied by thunderstorms". The presence of suspended dust is also possible, "potentially leading to mud showers".

Furthermore, maximum temperatures will experience a general decrease and strong easterly winds will persist in the Strait of Gibraltar area and along the Almeria coast during the first half of the day, "with the possibility of occasionally very strong gusts".

Initially stable weather during the May bank holiday weekend

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Aemet has no active weather warnings for Andalucía, although the region can again expect cloudy skies with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Moderate southerly winds will persist in the westernmost part of the region. Aemet director for Andalucía Juan de Dios del Pino forecasts storms in some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. "There could be some showers across almost all of Andalucía," he states.

However, from Thursday onwards, "only the easternmost part will remain a little unstable, with possible showers around that day and even Friday". It is "unlikely" that they will extend into the weekend.

The good news is that, according to Aemet, Andalucía expects no rainfall and storms for the May bank holiday weekend in most of the region, with the exception of some districts of Almeria and Granada provinces.