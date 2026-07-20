All of Andalucía, except Huelva province, under heat alerts on Monday

Isabel Méndez 20/07/2026 a las 11:14h.

The Aemet state meteorological agency has once again issued heat warnings in Malaga province, where temperatures in the interior could once again reach 40C.

The Ronda, Antequera, Axarquía, Costa del Sol (including Malaga city) and Gudalhorce areas will be under a yellow warning from 1pm to 9pm on Monday.

The warning will return on Tuesday, although initial forecasts spare the Axarquía. Temperatures in Antequera, Ronda, Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley, however, will reach or even exceed 38C.

As for the rest of Andalucía, Cordoba, Granada and Jaén will be under an amber weather warning on Monday, while Almeria, Cadiz and Seville will be under a yellow warning. Only Huelva will not have an active weather warning.

According to the official Aemet website, the Cordoba countryside, the Genil basin in Granada, the Morena and Condado areas and the Guadalquivir Valley in Jaén will be under an amber alert between 1pm and 9pm due to maximum temperatures reaching 40C.

High temperatures

Meanwhile, the Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas and Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez areas in Almeria, as well as Sierra and Pedroches (Cordoba), Guadix and Baza (Granada), Cazorla and Segura (Jaén) and the Seville countryside will reach 39C, with some instances of 40C locally.

Similarly, in the Grazalema area (Cadiz), maximum temperatures will also reach 39C, possibly climbing to 40C around Jimena de la Frontera.

Furthermore, the Subbética part of Cordoba, the Sierra Sur of Seville and the city and mountains of Jaén are under a yellow alert for maximum temperatures of 38C. Finally, the Nevada and Alpujarras area of Granada will also be under a yellow alert, with maximum temperatures of 37C.

For Monday, Aemet expects mostly clear skies, with intervals of medium and high clouds, daytime cloud development in the mountain ranges of the eastern interior, with probable occasional storms in the afternoon that could be "locally strong" in the northeast of the region.

In addition, suspended dust could lead to mud deposits. Winds will be light and variable, with moderate westerly gusts.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province