Alec Baldwin visits the Alhambra at night: 'I love Granada'

American actor Alec Baldwin is currently in Granada city for the filming of The King's Tailor and is taking time out of the busy ... filming schedule to visit some of the city's most famous sites.

The actor, best-known for his roles in films including Beetlejuice and The Hunt for Red October, had previously visited Toledo, Madrid and Murcia, but had never been to Granada.

He shared a trip to the Alhambra in a video posted on his social media. "I'm here in the Alhambra. Look how beautiful it is. It's been amazing to come here. I love Granada, it's so beautiful", says the actor, while showing some parts of the sites, including the Palace of Charles V.

Baldwin also praises the food and highlights the history, beauty and people in Spain. "I'm glad to be here. I love cities that preserve their history," he says. In addition, the actor says he has found his church opposite the cathedral and is trying to get out and see other parts of the city.