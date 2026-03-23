Andalucía weather: yellow warning for coastal phenomena from Tuesday

Almudena Nogués Málaga Monday, 23 March 2026, 15:58 Share

State meteorological agency Aemet forecasts very strong winds for the coast of Cadiz province from Tuesday onwards. A yellow warning for coastal pehomena will remain active all the way from midnight on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

For 24 March, Aemet forecasts clouds on the Mediterranean slope and in the Strait of Gibraltar area, with the possibility of "weak morning rainfall".

According to weather platform Meteored, there could be "weak to moderate showers in parts of Andalucía" between 6am and 12pm on Tuesday, including Marbella, Ronda and Algeciras. Weak showers could fall in Granada province in the afternoon.

The central parts of the region will see an increase in minimum and a decrease in maximum temperatures, with little change in other parts. Maximum temperatures will move between 18C in Malaga and 24C in Seville.

For Wednesday, Aemet forecasts "partly cloudy skies" in Andalucía, as well as "a rise in maximum and little change in minimum temperatures". In addition, a moderate easterly wind will blow on the Mediterranean coast and in Cadiz, with light winds in the rest of the region.

However, it is still too early to say whether there will be any rain that day. "The models disagree in terms of intensity and extent," Meteored says, hinting at the possibility of some minor impact from what remains of storm Therese.

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