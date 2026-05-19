Dutch estate agent dies in Granada after falling through attic floor while showing house

A 55-year-old Dutch estate agent has died in Granada after suffering a fall while showing a property to potential clients.

The victim, a ... well-known professional in the Lecrín Valley region, passed away in hospital over the weekend following the accident on Friday.

The incident occurred in the village of Chite, within the municipality of Lecrín. According to emergency services, the woman was inside a house on Calle Santísima Trinidad when she fell through a hole in the attic floor (buhardilla), plunging approximately two metres to the level below.

Emergency response

The accident triggered a major coordinated rescue operation. A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene by the 061 emergency service. After being stabilised by paramedics, the woman was airlifted to a specialist landing site and then transferred by ambulance to the Neurotraumatology Hospital at the Virgen de las Nieves complex in Granada city.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, she succumbed to her injuries several days later. Local municipal sources confirmed the news, and a funeral service was held this Monday in the neighbouring village of Restábal, where she resided.

Workplace investigation

The victim had been a long-term resident of the Lecrín Valley and specialised in property sales for international clients looking to settle in the area.

Following standard protocol for fatal accidents during work hours, the 112 emergency service has notified the Labour Inspectorate and the Centre for Occupational Risk Prevention. The Guardia Civil is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall to determine if the property met safety requirements during the viewing.

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