Andalusian university student killed in Mexico during exchange stay

A 21-year-old university student from Andalucía was killed on 12 September in the state of Morelos, Mexico, where she was on an exchange ... programme. The authorities are investigating the crime as a femicide.

The young woman's name was Claudia Tacoronte Aguilera and she was a student at the University of Granada.

As Governor of Morelos Margarita González Saravia stated on Sunday, the young woman was attacked with a knife on Saturday night in the city of Cuautla, less than a two-hour drive from Mexico City.

Tacoronte Aguilera was attending the national medicinal plant festival when she fell victim to "an alleged robbery involving a knife", according to Casa de Cultura, the venue where the event was taking place. The identity of the attacker is as yet unknown.

Mexico has high rates of gender-based violence. In several states, all violent deaths of women are initially investigated as femicide. The authorities subsequently confirm or rule out whether gender played any part in the motive.

The Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Morelos, where the young woman was doing her exchange programme, has urged the prosecution to carry out "an immediate, thorough investigation, taking a strict gender-based approach, to ensure justice and prevent impunity".

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