Seville province crime: 20-year-old man stabs sex worker to death in hotel

The police in the Seville town of Bormujos arrested on Thursday night a 20-year-old man for allegedly stabbing to death a 41-year- ... old sex worker in a hotel room.

According to sources, the incident took place between 10.30pm and 11.30pm. For reasons under investigation, the man grabbed a sharp object and stabbed the victim.

The victim sustained several cuts, resulting in bleeding that led to her death.

The young man then left the scene and, once out on the street, alerted the emergency services to what had happened. He even reported his location and stated that he had arranged to meet with the victim online.

For the time being, the investigation remains open. The victim's body is pending an autopsy at the institute of forensic medicine in Seville.

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