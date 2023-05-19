Xavier Vilató’s sculptures camouflaged in city’s La Concepción botanical gardens

Cristina Pinto Compartir Copiar enlace

There are new inhabitants hiding along the paths at the Jardín Botánico de Málaga: a gardener in the middle of the lake or a hunter of stars just below the waterfall. These are the sculptures of Xavier Vilató, who has returned to the city and is now closer than ever to nature. It was about three years ago - he remembers - when he strolled through this green space in the city and was captivated: “I never thought my sculptures would be as in tune as they are in this place. This whole project went through my mind that day I came”, explained the artist at the presentation last Friday of his exhibition El Jardín de Circonflexe de Xavier, a project that was germinated in 2013 and has been growing until today.

With this exhibition, Picasso’s grandnephew returns to Malaga, the city he is so fond of: “Being here is always special, I have something in my blood that can’t be explained. Although they still see me as a guiri”, said the artist, whose exhibition is running until 31 August. He has created more than twenty sculptures of ceramic and bronze which fit especially well in the gardens.

“This garden has travelled to many places, but here it finds an incredible symbiosis,” said Vilató.

The sculptures are placed where no-one is expecting to see them, in order to surprise the visitor. Only a yellow sign giving information on the work gives a clue that there is a sculpture nearby. The colours of the bronze and ceramics make them blend in perfectly with the branches, trees and earth. Vilató also spoke about his choice of location: “The truth is that I wanted to occupy the entire botanical gardens (he laughs); but in the end I kept to the oldest and the most beautiful part”.

For the project, Vilató worked closely with ceramicist Joan Llorens i Gardy in his workshop and he was there to witness the inauguration, “Working with people like Xavier is very easy and that doesn’t happen with just anyone”, Joan explained.

Xavier concluded, “I work for people, that’s what keeps me going, to give them a different vision and spirit within my works,”

The spirit of these is, without a doubt, nature.