Villanueva de Tapia travels back to 1869 to relive the origins of its livestock fair

A handshake will be all it takes to seal the deal. The sale of a mare, staged in the traditional manner, will be one of ... the scenes through which Villanueva de Tapia will revisit the origins of its Real Feria de Ganado . The event will reach its 156th year from 9 to 12 October, with four days during which livestock traditions will share the limelight with agri-food products, music and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The journey back to 1869 will take place on Monday, 12 October, when the council holds the sixth historical re-enactment of the fair. From 11am, a procession of period characters in horse-drawn carriages will wind its way through the streets and the fairground, accompanied by the San Gabriel Verdiales Group from La Joya, an ox cart from the Axarquía region and purebred Andalusian donkeys from the ASNOPRA association, all decked out in traditional attire.

The procession will set off from the José Chamizo building and, at midday, will give way to a re-enactment of the opening of that fair on Carretera del Nacimiento. There, the Condesa of Montefuerte, Ángela Muñoz de Salazar; the then mayor, Juan Joyera; and the provincial deputy, Casimiro Herráiz, will be brought to life. The sale of the mare will round off a programme that offers an insight into the traditions upon which this event was founded.

Before this trip down memory lane, the festivities will begin on Friday at 9.30pm at the municipal marquee in Plaza de España, featuring the local band Jesús Nazareno. José Antonio Luque Ruiz will deliver the opening speech at 10pm, during an evening that will include a tribute to the fair’s ‘grandfather’ and ‘grandmother’ and the ‘My First Fair’ award for babies born over the past year. The Raíces del Entréicho choir and local DJs will provide the music for the opening.

From Saturday, the multi-sports hall will be the hub for the agri-food trade fair, which is due to open at 11am. In addition to this venue, there will be an exhibition and sale of agricultural machinery on Carretera del Nacimiento, where visitors will be able to view tractors, trailers and other equipment used in farming.

From artisan cheese to equestrian crafts

There will also be a family-friendly aspect to the event’s focus on animals. On both Saturday and Sunday, at midday and 5pm, the Malagueña Goat Breeders’ Association will be running the activity ‘Feed a kid with a bottle’. On Sunday, the association will expand its programme with a workshop on making artisanal goat’s cheese at 12.30pm, followed by a tasting session at 2pm, in the marquee on Carretera del Nacimiento.

ASNOPRA’s donkeys will be out on the streets on Saturday from 6pm, and an hour later, the little ones will be able to come and meet them and go for a ride. This will be one of the highlights of a day’s programme that will also feature the folk group Nuevas Raíces, from Villanueva de Algaidas, at 2pm in the pavilion. In the evening, the Dulce Luna orchestra and the Doyer Band Covers will perform at the municipal marquee.

Sunday will be particularly focused on the equestrian world. Organised in collaboration with the Villanueva de Tapia Peña Caballista, Día de Caballo will begin with the arrival of the livestock at nine o’clock in the morning. This will be followed by a mule shearing demonstration, led by Pedro Moreno, and a horse shoeing demonstration, before the ribbon race (cintas) on horseback brings participants together at 5pm next to the Parque Virgen de Gracia.

The final day will extend the festivities beyond the historical re-enactment. On Monday, La Caletera, featuring Maribel Fernández, will bring their flamenco fusion to the pavilion at three o’clock in the afternoon, whilst the children’s attractions will remain open until 6pm on Carretera del Nacimiento. Los Tirantitos will take over at 6.30pm at the municipal marquee.