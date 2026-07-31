Torremolinos hosts contest to find the coast's finest 'espetos'

Tony Bryant 31/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

The 12th Costa del Sol skewered sardine (espetos) competition returns to Torremolinos on Saturday 1 August, an event where chefs will cook the local speciality over traditional charcoal barbecues on the beach.

Organised by the town hall and the local business and traders' association, CET, and sponsored by the provincial council through the Sabor a Málaga brand, the event will determine the best professional skewer chef from each of the locations that make up the Eastern and Western Costa del Sol. These include Malaga, Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, Estepona, Manilva, Casares, Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja.

Sardines cooked in this way over hot coals during the summer months have become a symbol of the Malaga coastline.

This competition aims not only to recognise the professionals dedicated to this art form, but also to highlight and promote this unique way of preparing fish. The right temperature and a lot of patience go a long way in the preparation of this dish, to achieve the right colour and flavour.

The grand final will take place between 6pm and midnight in Playamar, on the beach area between the Sal Marina and Casa Paco beach bars, where attendees can sample this traditional summer dish.

The chefs will compete for a first prize of 1,000 euros and a trophy, a second prize of 500 and a trophy, and a third prize of 300 and a trophy.