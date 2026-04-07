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The festival presents typical products from the various countries. SUR
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Estepona festival to honour world culture and cuisine

The coastal town is hosting its annual foreign residents' day festivities on Saturday 11 April

Tony Bryant

Estepona.

Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 10:40

Estepona is hosting its annual Día del Residente Extranjero (foreign residents' day) next to the Mirador del Carmen viewpoint on Saturday 11 April, an event that showcases the traditions of the town's vast foreign population. This year, the town is celebrating the 25th anniversary of this festival, which has become a symbol of integration and community.

The objective of this annual event is to strengthen ties and promote coexistence among residents of different nationalities residing in Estepona, as well as to learn about the culture and folklore of each of the participating countries.

The day offers a unique opportunity to sample typical cuisine and purchase artisanal products from the market stalls. This year's gathering will include representatives from Belgium, Sweden, Hungary, the UK, Ireland, Malta, Romania, Italy, Ukraine, the United States, Morocco, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela.

The event will include a programme of music and folklore by different artists representing their countries, as well performances by dance academies from Estepona.

This event, which starts at 2pm, is also used to pay tribute to individuals who have distinguished themselves through their activity, commitment and contributions to the Estepona community.

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surinenglish Estepona festival to honour world culture and cuisine

Estepona festival to honour world culture and cuisine