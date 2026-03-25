The world’s largest inflatable park touches down in Malaga

With more than 5,000 square metres of attractions, Fun Street Park comes to Malaga Forum at the end of this month and during dates throughout April ·

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 25 March 2026, 17:33 Share

In the next few days, a burst of colour and fun is due in the city, as Fun Street Park touches down at the Málaga Forum events space. With over 5,000 square metres of attractions and games, it is officially the largest inflatable park in the world. However, it will only be in Malaga for a limited time: from 27 to 29 March, and on 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 12, 18 and 19 April.

A visit to Fun Street Park means a day full of entertainment for all ages. Inside, you’ll find a huge inflatable park featuring giant slides, a zip line, a climbing wall and ninja-style obstacle courses with varying levels of difficulty suited to different age groups. There are also football zones, basketball hoops, giant swings, wipeout-style challenges and even an inflatable axe-throwing area. On top of that, there’s a large section filled with inflatable trampolines.

Each session lasts up to 80 minutes and has a maximum capacity of 400 people. Children under 12 must always be accompanied by an adult.

Something for everyone

The wide range of difficulty levels makes the park suitable for everyone. Children under three enter free of charge and have access to a specially designed play area just for them. If you need a break between activities, there are spacious rest areas as well as a kiosk where you can grab a refreshing drink.

Fun Street Park is also a great venue for hosting an unforgettable birthday party and offers dedicated party packages.

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Take advantage of Fun Street Park’s stop-off in Malaga and enjoy the unique experience of the world’s largest inflatable park.

More information:

Address: Polígono Industrial Guadalhorce, Ctra. de la Azucarera Intelhorce, Churriana, 29004 Málaga.

Phone: (+34) 614 82 48 98.

Website: https://funstreetparkmalaga.com/

Instagram: @funstreetpark