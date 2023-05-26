The ultimate Pink Floyd experience arrives in Benalmádena The show will present the band’s most iconic hits from pioneering albums like Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall

One of the most eagerly awaited concerts, advertised as the most spectacular and adventurous show of 2023, will take place at the municipal auditorium in Benalmádena on Saturday (27 May).

The Pink Floyd Experience (PFE) is a large-scale production involving a mixture of Spanish and British musicians that will recreate the music of the world-renowned rock band’s 50-year musical career.

The ensemble includes established musicians like Steve Hughes (the brainchild of the project), Lucy Pardoe, Dex Park, Ruth and Craig Norris, Nacho Blanco Batería, Mark Anders, and special guest performer, Mama Paula, among others.

The show, which is part of the Festival of Legends cycle of concerts, will present many of Pink Floyd’s most iconic hits from pioneering albums like Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall.

The show will also include Pink Floyd’s recently recorded Hey Hey Rise Up, the song they produced to support the people of Ukraine.

“We have got some great musicians and singers, so it is going to be a big production with a fantastic light and stage show, which will give the feel of a real Pink Floyd concert,” Steve Hughes told SUR in English, adding, “I must stress that this is not a tribute show, it will be an experience.”

Tickets for the show, which begins at 9pm, cost 20 euros in advance, or 25 euros on the night.

A percentage of the ticket sales will be donated to Adintre, a local charity that looks after the needs of the most disadvantaged people on the Costa del Sol.

Tickets can be obtained from The Pink Floyd Experience Facebook page, or www.eventbrite.com