The sound of Pink Floyd set to rock Benalmádena auditorium

Tony Bryant 03/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Following a sell-out performance in Seville at the end of June, The Pink Floyd Experience España are returning to their home turf for a concert at the municipal auditorium in Benalmádena on Friday 17 July. The nine-piece Malaga band, founded in 2022 by British musician and producer Steve Hughes, delivers a rich psychedelic sound brought to life by a diverse ensemble of talented musicians and vocalists from across the province.

Along with Hughes on rhythm guitar, the group consists of Mark Anders (keyboards), Arthur Kranz (saxophone), Louie Sanderson (lead guitar), Toni Castañeda Roldan (bass), Max Trewhitt (drums), Leo Dinero (lead vocals) and backing singers Grace Eason and Gracie Cooper.

This spectacular production celebrates the music of the legendary rock band, taking audiences on a journey through five decades of iconic songs. Featuring timeless classics from groundbreaking albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall, it offers an unforgettable tribute to one of rock's most influential legacies.

The band delivers an authentic performance, showcasing exceptional musicianship and a strong sense of camaraderie on stage. Fans of the English rock band, co-founded by Syd Barrett in London in 1965, will not be disappointed, as this production delivers an experience that closely captures the feel of an authentic Pink Floyd concert.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 10pm, cost 20 euros.

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