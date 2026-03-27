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The festival is held in the La Malagueta bullring. SUR
Music festival

The Soles de Málaga charity music festival returns in April

The festival, backed by the El Pimpi Foundation, will bring together top artists in aid of five local charities

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 27 March 2026, 11:09

One of Malaga's biggest charity events, the Soles de Málaga Festival, run by the El Pimpi Foundation, will take over La Malagueta bullring on 18 April for a full day of live music - midday to midnight - in aid of five local social organisations.

Hosted by actress Belinda Washington and comedian Ángel Rielo, the line-up includes Seguridad Social, Broken Peach, SuperHeavySound, Lady Shakes, Dr. No, Súper 8, Zayas, Comando G, Red Vintage Band and DJ Juan Marín.

Proceeds will go to Afesol, Nuevo Futuro, Prolibertas, Fundación Betania and Alas Málaga, working across mental health, foster care, social reintegration, emergency support and the prevention of child sexual abuse in schools, respectively.

Since its launch in 2018, the festival has attracted over 114,000 people, supported 104 charities and raised more than one million euros for social causes in the province.

The venue will feature a grassed arena area plus food and drink from Bodega El Pimpi. Passes are on sale now: www.solesdemalaga.org

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surinenglish The Soles de Málaga charity music festival returns in April

The Soles de Málaga charity music festival returns in April