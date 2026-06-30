Sir Tom Jones headlines Moonlight Málaga, a new premium summer experience

SUR Málaga 30/06/2026 a las 17:13h.

This summer, Málaga welcomes a new cultural experience set to become one of the Mediterranean’s most exciting summer events. Moonlight Málaga makes its debut at Málaga Forum with an ambitious vision: to create an exceptional open-air experience where world-class live music, premium hospitality and the unmistakable atmosphere of the Costa del Sol meet under the stars.

Designed as far more than a traditional concert series, Moonlight Málaga combines outstanding live performances with carefully curated hospitality experiences, exclusive VIP spaces and a sophisticated summer ambience, offering audiences a unique way to enjoy live entertainment in southern Spain.

Leading the inaugural edition is one of the greatest voices in popular music history: Sir Tom Jones.

On 1 August, the legendary Welsh artist arrives in Málaga as part of his international tour. With a career spanning more than six decades, Sir Tom Jones has sold over 100 million records worldwide and remains one of the most respected and admired performers on the global stage. From timeless classics such as “It’s Not Unusual”, “Delilah” and “Sex Bomb” to his acclaimed recent recordings, his extraordinary voice and magnetic stage presence continue to captivate audiences across generations.

What makes Tom Jones truly exceptional is not simply his legacy, but his remarkable ability to remain artistically relevant while delivering live performances that consistently exceed expectations. His appearance at Moonlight Málaga represents a rare opportunity to experience a genuine music icon in an intimate open-air setting on the Costa del Sol.

Opening the festival on 31 July is Rodrigo Cuevas, one of Spain’s most original and internationally acclaimed contemporary artists.

Rodrigo Cuevas.

With his groundbreaking show “La Belleza”, Cuevas brings to Málaga a spectacular production that defies labels and genres. Deeply rooted in traditional Asturian culture while boldly embracing contemporary influences, his work combines music, theatre, performance art and visual storytelling to create an entirely unique artistic universe.

Widely celebrated for redefining Spanish folk traditions for modern audiences, Rodrigo Cuevas has earned critical acclaim both in Spain and internationally, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most distinctive creative voices. His performances are immersive, emotional and visually stunning experiences that challenge conventional ideas of what a live concert can be.

Beyond the performances, Moonlight Málaga has been conceived as a premium summer experience. Guests can choose from a variety of options, including exclusive VIP terraces and private hospitality boxes, all designed to offer exceptional comfort and personalised service in a spectacular open-air environment.

By bringing internationally renowned artists together with elevated hospitality and one of Europe’s most desirable summer destinations, Moonlight Málaga is positioning itself as a major new addition to the Mediterranean’s cultural and entertainment landscape.

Tickets are available at www.moonlightmalagafestival.com

CONTACT & ACCESS INFO

Producer: Emotional Events.

Venue: Málaga Forum, Málaga (Spain).

Dates: 31 July (Rodrigo Cuevas) · 1 August (Tom Jones).

Tickets: www.moonlightmalagafestival.com