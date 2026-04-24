'Rock school' event to recreate iconic music

Tony Bryant Alhaurín de la Torre. Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:12 Share

The municipal band of Alhaurín de la Torre is collaborating with nine local primary schools to present a musical initiative featuring children aged nine to eleven, which will take place on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 April.

'Alhaurín en clave de rock' will present performances, held in the El Portón municipal auditorium by around 400 children, who will be accompanied by 75 instrumentalists.

The concept, which has few comparable examples in the province, resembles a kind of rock school - a project aimed at fostering a passion for music in the classroom.

Participants will perform their own versions of iconic Spanish pop and rock hits from the last half of the 20th century. The repertoire will consist of songs ranging from Mecano and Marisol to Nino Bravo and Alaska, some of the most iconic figures in Spanish rock and pop culture.

The project was launched in the lead-up to Christmas in 2025, although on a smaller scale. The success of the event resulted in the initiative being continued this year with the entire educational community, with the hope of it becoming a regular event on the town's cultural agenda.

Entry is permitted by way of a donation of five euros, which organisers say will cover production costs.

The event will begin at 8pm each day (doors open 7pm).