Rincón de la Victoria hosts gospel for Ghana charity concert

Jennie Rhodes 19/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

Rincón de la Victoria's municipal auditorium is hosting a Fusión de Raíces: Góspel Flamenco benefit concert on Friday 26 June at 9pm. The funds raised through ticket sales (10 euros) will go to the House of Hope association in Ghana.

Organised by the Torre Fuerte cultural association and Rincón de la Victoria town hall, performances will be given by the Coro Góspel Victoria, Flamenco events and guest artists, bringing together on stage the expressive power of flamenco and the spiritual depth of gospel.

The House of Hope association will use the funds raised to finance the entire cost of the surgery and post-operative care of children born with severely bowed legs, often caused by Blount's disease, a condition which results in severe leg deformities in young children and adolescents.

House of Hope also takes in children who have been orphaned or abandoned by their families, offering them a safe environment as an alternative to living on the streets.

The audience will be able to enjoy a night of live music and dancing and there will be an area selling food and drinks, the proceeds of which will also go to House of Hope. For further information and tickets go to: www.asociaciontorrefuerte.org/eventos.