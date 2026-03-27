Rare plant fair returns to the Costa over Easter weekend

Tony Bryant Benalmádena. Friday, 27 March 2026, 10:44 Share

The Feria de Plantas de Colección (rare plant fair) is returning to Benalmádena for the 19th time next weekend. This popular gathering attracts specialists and professional agriculturalists and amateur horticulturalists looking for ways of making their gardens more attractive.

Organised by the parks and gardens department of the town hall, along with various local plant associations, the event is held in the exceptional setting of Parque La Paloma from Friday 3 until Sunday 5 April.

Around 40 local and national horticultural specialists will present a diverse selection of plants and shrubs, featuring colourful tropical and subtropical varieties, uniquely shaped cacti and succulents, impressive orchid displays and rare bonsai specimens.

In addition, there will be stands offering aromatic medicinal herbs, bulbs, seeds and fertilisers, as well as information, advice and tips concerning the cultivation and care of exotic plants.

One of the objectives of the gathering, which coincides with the Easter weekend, is to encourage visiting tourists and locals to enjoy the park and its many facilities. La Paloma park houses a permanent collection of over 90 species of palm trees and boasts one of the finest open-air collections of bamboo, cacti and other succulents in Europe, the latter covering an area of 6,000 square metres.

This expansive green space, covering more than 100,000 square metres of landscaped parkland, offers a remarkable public area for anyone wishing to immerse themselves in beautiful flora and diverse wildlife.

Entry to the rare plant show, which takes place between 5pm and 9pm on Good Friday, is free. The fair will continue between the hours of 10am and 2pm, and from 4pm until 9pm, on Saturday, and between 10am and 2pm on Sunday.