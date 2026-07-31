Popular blues festival returns to Antequera for its 36th year

Tony Bryant 31/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Antequera blues festival, one of the municipality's most established musical events of the summer, returns to Plaza de Santa María tonight (Friday) and Saturday. Organised by the town hall and the music promoter Le Bistrot Producciones, the coveted blues gathering will feature established bands and artists from Spain and France.

The festival gets going on Friday with performances by The Lazy Tones and Anna Dukke. The Lazy Tones are a Valencia-based Chicago-style blues band featuring Antequera-born drummer Jesús López, while La Mancha artist Anna Dukke will offer a performance shaped by rhythm and blues, gospel, rock and country influences.

The second night will feature Haylen and Los Deltonos. Haylen, a French artist with an international profile, will present a performance blending rock, soul and blues. Haylen has enjoyed a distinguished career on European stages and appearances alongside artists such as Chris Isaak and Imelda May. Meanwhile, Los Deltonos, the Cantabrian band led by Hendrik Röver with more than 40 years of experience, will close the festival with their distinctive sound featuring rhythm and blues and American roots music.

Organisers said that improvements for this year's festival include enhancements to the event layout, a merchandise area and various technical aspects, “all designed to provide a more comfortable and memorable experience”.

The music will commence at 10.30pm on both nights.