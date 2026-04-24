'Orange madness' returns to Torremolinos this weekend

Tony Bryant Torremolinos. Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:10 Share

Hundreds of Dutch residents from Torremolinos and other towns along the Costa del Sol are expected to converge in La Carihuela on Saturday 25 April to celebrate the 59th birthday of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. As in previous years, a sea of orange will fill the promenade in the Torremolinos neighbourhood as revellers enjoy Koningsdag, or King's Day, the national holiday of the Netherlands.

The event attracts a multitude of other nationalities and offers live music and entertainment, a handicraft street market, along with typical Dutch cuisine and plenty of artisan beers.

This year's music will be supplied by Dutch artists such as Theo Van Cleef, Patty, Jos Torremolinos, Frans Zeilmaker, Dennis Versluijs, Eef Kasteel, Tommy Costa and Corné Van Meer.

The festivities get going on the seafront around 1pm (and last until 8pm) with what is termed 'oranjegekte' (orange madness), a phenomenon that occurs during this national holiday and other major events in the Netherlands. The colour orange has been representative of Dutch culture for centuries and is prominent during everything from major sports celebrations to national events relating to the royal family.

This popular street party, organised by the Dutch community of Torremolinos in collaboration with the local council and the Voom Voom Club, has been enjoyed by the town's more than 700 Dutch residents for over ten years, demonstrating the strong bond Torremolinos has with this community.