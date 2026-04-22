Nerja is getting its first major music festival this summer — and the lineup is something special

SUR in English Nerja Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 13:26 Share

If you’ve ever spent time in Nerja, you already know what makes it different from the rest of the Costa del Sol. This summer, there’s one more reason to go — or to stay. Solaris Nerja 2026, the town’s first major music festival, has just announced its full programme: ten days of concerts at El Playazo from 18 to 28 June, with seven distinct events covering everything from Andalusian flamenco and indie pop to international electronic club music. Tickets start at just €5.

The festival takes place at El Playazo, one of the most spectacular beaches on the Andalusian coast — white sand, crystal-clear water and an open horizon that turns any evening into something worth remembering. Nerja sits halfway between Málaga and Granada, making it an easy reach for residents across the province and beyond. For those travelling without a car, shuttle buses will run from both Málaga and Granada on every day of the festival, with tickets available at solarisnerja.com independently of event entry.

A lineup for every taste

The Solaris Nerja 2026 programme has been built with different audiences in mind. On Thursday 19 June, Chambao — the Málaga-born group that created its own genre blending flamenco and electronic music — celebrates its 25th anniversary at El Playazo, with flamenco artist Rosario La Tremendita opening the show. For those unfamiliar with Chambao, think of it as one of the most distinctive and enduring acts to emerge from Andalusia in the past quarter century.

CHambao.

Friday 20 June brings Bresh Nerja, the party phenomenon that has taken Spain by storm in recent years, now moving outdoors to one of the most beautiful beaches on the Costa del Sol.

Bresh.

Saturday 21 is Oh See! Nerja — an indie pop event featuring Ginebras, Shego, Puño Dragón, Neverland Bari, La Milagrosa and Rata, names that fill venues across the country and represent the most exciting side of Spain’s current independent music scene.

Zoom Ginebras.

Monday 23 June is Midsummer Night’s Eve — Noche de San Juan — one of the most celebrated nights of the Spanish calendar, marked with bonfires, waves and wishes made at the water’s edge. This year, Solaris Nerja adds a musical dimension to the tradition with DJ sessions by Aaron Sevilla, Claudia León and Stella on the beach at El Playazo. Tickets from €5.

Aaron Sevilla.

Friday 26 June is Flamenco Beach Fest, featuring La Corredera, Migue de Antílopez, Elfos del Rocío, and the irresistible Bingo Flamenco show, among others.

Saturday 27, Techno Flamenco — electronic music meets flamenco tradition, with Marsal Ventura, Ian Tules, Los Prados and María la Zingara.

Techno Flamenco.

The big finale: Space of Sound with Claptone

The festival’s closing night is also its biggest international statement. On Sunday 28 June, Space of Sound brings Claptone to El Playazo: the masked Austrian DJ and producer whose career has taken him from Berlin’s club circuit to Ibiza, Amsterdam and the major electronic music festivals of Europe. Joined by Crusy, Nic Vesperi, Aafraa and Claudia Tejeda, the closing night of Solaris Nerja 2026 offers a level of international electronic programming rarely seen on the Costa del Sol — with the Mediterranean as the backdrop and a sunset that no club can compete with.

Zoom Claptone.

Tickets for Space of Sound go on sale in the coming hours at solarisnerja.com. First-tier tickets are limited.

Good news for the local economy

Beyond the music, Solaris Nerja 2026 is expected to bring a significant boost to Nerja and the wider Axarquía area during June — a month when the tourist season is building but has not yet reached its summer peak. The festival is designed to attract visitors from across Málaga and Granada provinces, as well as from further afield, with shuttle buses from both cities making attendance easy for those without their own transport.

The Solaris Village — the festival’s complementary open space — adds a further dimension to the offer: a market of local design and craft, a gastronomic area showcasing the best of Costa del Sol produce through the Sabor a Málaga initiative, a 40-metre Ferris wheel with views across the bay, Big Jump Park and much more. A full day out, built around the music but extending well beyond it.

This summer, Nerja

Ten days of live music at one of Andalusia’s most beautiful beaches, a programme that covers every taste and a closing night that puts Nerja on the international festival map. Solaris Nerja 2026 is the cultural event the Costa del Sol has been waiting for. Tickets are available now at www.solarisnerja.com. Shuttle buses from Málaga and Granada, too.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Dates: 18 to 28 June 2026.

Venue: El Playazo beach, Nerja (Málaga).

Tickets from €5:solarisnerja.com

Shuttle buses: From Málaga (María Zambrano Station) and Granada (CC Neptuno). Book at solarisnerja.com

Social media: @solarisnerja