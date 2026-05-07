Nerja is becoming the Costa del Sol’s new electronic music destination

SUR in English Nerja 07/05/2026 a las 09:43h.

If you’ve been wondering where the Costa del Sol’s electronic music scene was heading, Nerja just answered that question. Solaris Nerja 2026, the town’s first major festival, brings two of the most ambitious electronic music events of the Andalusian summer to El Playazo beach this June. On Saturday 27, Techno Flamenco fuses electronic music with the deep roots of flamenco in a night that only makes sense in Andalusia. On Sunday 28, Space of Sound closes the festival with Claptone headlining — one of the most sought-after names on the European club circuit. Two nights, one beach, and a statement of intent from a festival that has arrived with serious ambitions.

Space of Sound: Claptone comes to the Mediterranean

The closing night of Solaris Nerja 2026 is also its boldest move. On Sunday 28 June, Space of Sound brings Claptone to El Playazo: the Austrian DJ and producer — instantly recognisable by his mask, and a fixture at the major electronic music festivals and clubs of Berlin, Amsterdam and Ibiza — performs outdoors on one of the most spectacular beaches on the Andalusian coast. He’s joined by Crusy, Nic Vesperi, Aafraa and Claudia Tejeda in a night built around the kind of deep, cinematic house music that Claptone has made his signature.

For residents and visitors on the Costa del Sol, this is the kind of booking that usually means a flight to somewhere else. This summer, it means a drive — or a shuttle bus — to Nerja.

Techno Flamenco: where Andalusia meets the dancefloor

The night before, Saturday 27 June, Solaris Nerja offers something that could only happen here. Techno Flamenco is exactly what it sounds like — and better than you’d expect. Marsal Ventura, Ian Tules, Los Prados, JBILL, Jesule Fernández, El Gato Chp, Nerea Benito, Fonso Castillo, Joel Borras and María la Zingara bring together electronic music production and the duende of flamenco in a lineup that represents the best of a scene that has found its most fertile ground right here in Andalusia.

Electronic beats. Flamenco soul. Under the open sky of Nerja, with Claptone waiting for you the following evening.

Two more nights worth knowing about

The electronic programme doesn’t begin on the 27th. On Monday 23 June, Midsummer Night’s Eve — Noche de San Juan — comes to El Playazo with DJ sessions from Aaron Sevilla, Claudia León and Stella. It’s one of the most celebrated nights in the Spanish calendar — bonfires, waves, wishes at the water’s edge — and this year it has a proper soundtrack. Tickets from just €5. And on Wednesday 18 June, the festival opens with the Open Day: Les Castizos headline a night that also features Peppe Citarella, Manu BS and Rafa Nandez — the right way to start ten days of festival.

Les Castizos.

Why Nerja, and why now

Nerja has always had the beach, the gastronomy and the character. What it lacked was a festival with genuine scale and ambition. Solaris Nerja 2026 changes that. El Playazo — white sand, crystal-clear water, open horizon — is one of the most striking natural settings on the Costa del Sol, and it sits halfway between Málaga and Granada, making it accessible from both cities without the crowds of the bigger resorts.

For the international community living on the Costa del Sol, and for visitors planning their summer around culture and music, Solaris Nerja 2026 offers something genuinely new: a festival that thinks big, programmes with care, and happens in one of the most beautiful places in Andalusia.

Getting there

Solaris Nerja runs shuttle buses from Málaga and Granada on every day of the festival — return, single or both directions available at solarisnerja.com, booked independently from your event ticket. No car needed.

This summer, the Costa del Sol dances in Nerja

Claptone on Sunday 28 June. Techno Flamenco on Saturday 27. Midsummer Night’s Eve on the 23rd. The Opening Night on the 18th. Solaris Nerja 2026 puts El Playazo on the European electronic music map — and it does so without apology. Tickets available now at www.solarisnerja.com.

Practical information

Dates: 18 to 28 June 2026.

Venue: El Playazo beach, Nerja (Málaga).

Space of Sound (28 Jun): Claptone, Crusy, Nic Vesperi, Aafraa, Claudia Tejeda.

Techno Flamenco (27 Jun): Marsal Ventura, Ian Tules, Los Prados, JBILL, Jesule Fernández, El Gato Chp, Nerea Benito, Fonso Castillo, Joel Borras, María la Zingara.

Tickets: solarisnerja.com (from €5 for Midsummer Night’s Eve).

Shuttle buses: From Málaga and Granada. Book at solarisnerja.com

Social media: @solarisnerja