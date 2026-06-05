Moraga Flamenca festival returns to Malaga beach spa

Tony Bryant 05/06/2026 a las 10:11h.

The Peña Juan Breva is hosting the 59th Moraga Flamenca on Monday 8 June, a flamenco festival held in the vicinity of the Baños del Carmen spa (Avenida del Pintor Joaquín Soralla) on the Malaga coastline. Beginning at 2.30pm, this gathering presents some of the most established artists on today's flamenco scene, such as José Valencía , an orthodox singer who descends from a Gypsy flamenco dynasty with roots in Lebrija (Seville), one of the key historic centres of 'cante jondo', the flamenco deep songs.

Born in Barcelona in 1975, his artistic identity is part of a living lineage of Gypsy flamenco families that preserve oral tradition and stylistic heritage across generations. He is known for maintaining traditional flamenco styles, especially the soleares, bulerías and siguiriyas.

Also performing are two Malaga singers, Pepe de Campillos, a traditional Malaga-style singer who proudly carries his hometown in his stage name; and Vanesa Fernández, who has made her name in flamenco clubs and festivals throughout Andalucía.

The dance will be supplied by Luisa Chicano, recognised within the Andalusian flamenco scene for her expressive, traditional style and long career. The Malaga dancer is particularly associated with the soleá, one of the most technically demanding flamenco dance forms.