Moonlight Málaga: bringing world-class music to a world-class destination

SUR in English Málaga 11/06/2026 a las 09:54h.

Málaga’s cultural offering continues to evolve, attracting increasingly ambitious projects thatstrengthen the city’s position as one of Southern Europe’s leading destinations for music, culture and tourism. Among the most exciting additions this summer is Moonlight Málaga, a new open-air concert series that launches its inaugural edition at Málaga Forum on 31 July and 1 August.

Produced by Emotional Events, Moonlight Málaga has been conceived not as a one-off event, but as a long-term cultural project with the ambition of becoming a recurring highlight of the city’s summer calendar.

Its first edition already offers a clear statement of intent. Bringing together artists as different as Rodrigo Cuevas and Tom Jones, Moonlight Málaga embraces diversity, quality and personality, presenting two unique performances that showcase the breadth of today’s live music landscape.

Two artists, two worlds, one festiva

On 31 July, Moonlight Málaga opens with one of the most fascinating and unclassifiable artists on the contemporary Spanish music scene. On 31st July, Rodrigo Cuevas brings his acclaimed show La Belleza to Málaga.

Widely regarded as one of the most original and innovative voices in contemporary Spanish music, Cuevas has built a unique artistic universe that combines traditional folk influences, theatrical performance, contemporary sounds and a powerful visual identity. His work transcends the conventional concert format, creating experiences that are as emotional as they are surprising.

Ampliar Ampliar Rodrigo Cuevas.

Just one night later, Moonlight Málaga welcomes one of the most iconic figures in international music. With a career spanning more than sixty years, Tom Jones remains a benchmark of live performance and one of the most recognisable voices in popular music.

His appearance in Málaga represents one of the major cultural events of the summer, offering audiences the opportunity to experience a true living legend on stage.

Together, these two performances embody the festival’s vision: a programme that values artistic excellence.

More than concerts: a contribution to Málaga’s cultural growt

Moonlight Málaga arrives at a moment when the city is increasingly recognised for its cultural ambition and international appeal.

Over recent years, Málaga has successfully positioned itself as a destination where tourism, culture and quality of life intersect. New projects play an important role in reinforcing that momentum, generating economic activity while enriching the city’s cultural ecosystem.

By attracting audiences from across Spain and beyond, Moonlight Málaga contributes to that broader vision, helping strengthen Málaga’s reputation as a city capable of hosting high-quality cultural experiences on an international scale.

A premium experience under the stars

Beyond the music itself, Moonlight Málaga also places special emphasis on audience experience.

The festival offers a range of hospitality options, including exclusive VIP Boxes designed for those looking to enjoy the event in greater comfort.

Guests choosing this experience benefit from private VIP access, dedicated reception services, waiter service throughout the evening, exclusive restroom facilities, a welcome glass of cava, one premium drink and a complimentary tapa per person. In addition, one parking space is included for every two VIP Box tickets purchased.

The result is an elevated concert experience that combines live music, hospitality and the unique atmosphere of a summer evening in Málaga.

The beginning of a new chapter

Every successful cultural event begins with a first edition. Moonlight Málaga starts its journey with a clear ambition: to become part of Málaga’s cultural identity and contribute to the city’s continued growth as a destination for world-class entertainment.

With Rodrigo Cuevas and Tom Jones leading the way, the festival’s debut offers not only two exceptional concerts, but also the first glimpse of a project designed to leave a lasting mark on the city’s cultural landscape.

Get your tickets at www.moonlightmalagafestival.com