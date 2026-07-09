Metrica continues its Open Air Season following a successful opening chapter

SUR in English Málaga 09/07/2026 a las 17:12h.

Following the outstanding success of its season opener on June 6th, Metrica returns with the second chapter of its Open Air 2026 series on July 18th at Málaga Forum, continuing a season that has already established itself as one of the most exciting electronic music experiences in southern Spain.

The opening event marked a significant milestone for the project. Audiences enthusiastically embraced Metrica's new home, praising its renewed stage design, immersive audiovisual production and overall event experience. The overwhelmingly positive feedback confirmed the success of this new chapter and reinforced Metrica's position as one of the region's leading electronic music platforms.

A Season Built Around Evolution

Open Air 2026 represents a new stage in Metrica's artistic journey.

The move to Málaga Forum has allowed the project to significantly expand its creative possibilities, introducing an entirely new production concept featuring redesigned staging, immersive audiovisual experiences, enhanced VIP areas and artistic installations that elevate every event beyond the traditional club experience.

Designed for up to 1,000 attendees per event, the season maintains the intimate atmosphere that has always defined Metrica while taking its production and overall experience to a new level.

Chapter Two – July 18th

Following an unforgettable opening event, Metrica now prepares for the second chapter of the season.

The lineup once again reflects the project's artistic vision, bringing together internationally acclaimed artists, exciting emerging talent and key figures closely connected to Metrica's identity.

The July 18th lineup features:

• ARGIA

• SAHAR

• MIGUEL PAYDA

• INTERVALO

• MANU STRASSE

• ADRON

• LEAH MARIE

Together, they will deliver a musical journey through melodic house, indie dance and melodic techno, combining emotional depth, hypnotic grooves and refined musical storytelling.

A Carefully Curated Season

Across its four Open Air chapters, Metrica presents a carefully curated selection of national and international artists, combining first appearances in Málaga, established names and emerging talents shaping the future of melodic electronic music.

The full Open Air 2026 season features:

ADRON, AKTORSE, AMPHERE, ARGIA, EDE, ESIN, FOREVERNESS, HERMAN PRIET, INTERVALO, JOHNMEISTER, JULIAN KOERNDL, KENZA KAYATI, LEAH MARIE, LEVITT, LEXX, LIMINAL, LOCATI, MANU STRASSE, MARIA DE LA C, MARTIN HERRS, MIGUEL PAYDA, SAHAR, SAMET GUNAL, TANIA MOON, TELLEZ and UVITA.

The program continues to explore the most compelling sounds within melodic house, indie dance and contemporary electronic music while remaining faithful to the artistic identity that has defined Metrica throughout its evolution.

More Than Music

Since its inception, Metrica has pursued a vision where electronic music naturally coexists with architecture, design, technology and immersive audiovisual production.

Every event is conceived as a complete artistic experience, where visual identity and musical curation come together to create a unique environment for both artists and audience.

As the project continues to grow, Metrica remains committed to positioning Málaga as an increasingly important destination within Europe's contemporary electronic music landscape.

Next Stop: July 18th

The second chapter of Metrica Open Air 2026 takes place on Saturday, July 18th at Málaga Forum, continuing a season that began with remarkable success and promises to evolve with every new chapter.

Tickets are now available through Metrica's official channels.

Metrica Open Air 2026

Address: Málaga Forum.

Remaining Dates:

• July 18th, 2026.

• September 26th, 2026.

• October 24th, 2026.

Tickets available through Metrica's official channels.