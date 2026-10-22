Metrica brings its Open Air 2026 season to a close with one final gathering at Málaga Forum

SUR in English Málaga 22/10/2026 Actualizado a las 17:23h.

Metrica is preparing to close its Open Air 2026 season with one final gathering on Saturday, October 24th, at Málaga Forum. Following three events held throughout June, July and September, the Málaga-based brand approaches the conclusion of a particularly significant season in its journey, marking a new chapter in which electronic music, design, audiovisual production and the audience experience have remained at the heart of its vision.

Conceived as a story told across four chapters, this year's season has brought together different musical perspectives under one shared artistic identity, combining international names, emerging talent and artists closely connected to the history of the project.

One final chapter, eight artists

For its closing event, Metrica presents a line-up led by UVITA and LIMINAL MX, two international acts whose forward-thinking approaches reflect the contemporary and exploratory spirit of the brand's musical identity.

The programme also features MIGUEL PAYDA, founder, artistic director and resident DJ of Metrica, who has been part of all four gatherings this season and continues to play a defining role in shaping the project's musical direction.

Joining them are LEXX, HERMAN PRIET, FOREVERNESS, AMPHERE and LEVITT, completing a carefully curated selection of artists exploring different shades of melodic electronic music, hypnotic rhythms and deeper, immersive soundscapes.

Together, they will shape a progressive musical journey, with each artist bringing their own perspective to the final gathering of the year.

Málaga Forum, the setting for a new chapter

One of the defining milestones of Open Air 2026 has been the introduction of Málaga Forum as the home of the entire season.

The new venue has allowed Metrica to expand its creative and technical possibilities, introducing a renewed production concept, a redesigned stage, enhanced audiovisual elements and dedicated areas conceived to elevate the overall audience experience.

With a capacity of up to 1,000 attendees per event, Málaga Forum has provided the setting for a more ambitious production while preserving the intimacy and distinctive character that have defined Metrica since its beginnings.

The first three gatherings have helped establish this new chapter, bringing together a growing community united by a shared understanding and appreciation of electronic music.

Four gatherings, one shared identity

Throughout 2026, Metrica has welcomed artists including EDE, ARGIA, JULIAN KOERNDL, SAHAR, KENZA KAYATI, SAMET GUNAL, ESIN and MANU STRASSE, among others.

This selection reflects the organisation's ongoing commitment to discovering emerging talent, embracing different musical perspectives and maintaining a distinctive artistic direction that moves beyond conventional formulas.

Beyond the names appearing on its line-ups, Open Air 2026 has remained true to a philosophy built around the connection between music, space and community.

Each event is conceived as a complete cultural experience, where visual identity, production and musical curation become part of a shared creative language.

A closing celebration with an eye on the future

With this final gathering, Metrica will bring to a close a season that represents another important step in the evolution of the project.

From its home in Málaga, the brand continues to champion an electronic music scene connected to international sounds and contemporary cultural movements, while maintaining strong ties to local talent and the community that has supported its growth.

On October 24th, Málaga Forum will host the final chapter of a season built around four gatherings and one shared passion for music.

One last opportunity to come together, share the dancefloor and celebrate Open Air 2026 before a new story begins.

METRICA OPEN AIR — CLOSING SEASON 2026

Date: Saturday, October 24th, 2026

Venue: Málaga Forum, Málaga, Spain

Time: 4:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Line-up: UVITA · LIMINAL MX · MIGUEL PAYDA · LEXX · HERMAN PRIET · FOREVERNESS · AMPHERE · LEVITT

Tickets: Available through Metrica's official channels.