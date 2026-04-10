Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Mama Paula Blues Band during a previous performance. SUR
Music

Mama Paula performs in Fuengirola

The respected British blues musician will perform at the Salon Varietés theatre on Saturday 11 April

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola.

Friday, 10 April 2026, 10:27

One of the Costa's most established blues outfits will perform a one-off concert at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola on Saturday (tomorrow). The Mama Paula Blues Band, led by British vocalist, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Paula Bramlett, is known for delivering an authentic blues energy combined with high-level musicianship.

With over 30 years of international experience, Bramlett, one of the area's most respected musicians, has shared stages with internationally renowned artists, such as her collaboration with Mark Knopfler, Van Morrison and Joe Cocker at the Royal Albert Hall.

She is well known on the local music scene and blues festival circuit across the province of Malaga, and it is not her first time performing on the stage of the Salón Varietés.

With a show described as "pure energy", Bramlett has gained a huge following over the years due to her ability to connect and radiate her energy within the blues.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, cost 20 euros and are available from the theatre's box office Monday to Friday (11am-2.30pm), or online from www.salonvarietestheatre.com/

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga travel: Ryanair connects Costa del Sol with 91 cities this summer
  2. 2 Malaga suffers serious traffic disruption due to sinkhole on A-357 near El Clínico hospital
  3. 3 Malaga interior areas register 60mm of rain
  4. 4 Malaga entrepreneur wins fight to quash incorrect A-7 speed camera fines
  5. 5 Spanish police report: Adamuz rail tracks broke day before fatal crash
  6. 6 Kategora Oceanika welcomes potential investors to view its hotel apartments in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Malaga under province-wide warning for heavy rain from midnight
  8. 8 Malaga police identify vandal suspected of spraying graffiti in historic centre
  9. 9 Third wave of burglaries in Vélez-Málaga spreads panic among property owners
  10. 10 High stakes and highland heifers: why Spain's Picos de Europa are (officially) the world's most beautiful region

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mama Paula performs in Fuengirola

Mama Paula performs in Fuengirola