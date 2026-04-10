Mama Paula performs in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola. Friday, 10 April 2026, 10:27 Share

One of the Costa's most established blues outfits will perform a one-off concert at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola on Saturday (tomorrow). The Mama Paula Blues Band, led by British vocalist, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Paula Bramlett, is known for delivering an authentic blues energy combined with high-level musicianship.

With over 30 years of international experience, Bramlett, one of the area's most respected musicians, has shared stages with internationally renowned artists, such as her collaboration with Mark Knopfler, Van Morrison and Joe Cocker at the Royal Albert Hall.

She is well known on the local music scene and blues festival circuit across the province of Malaga, and it is not her first time performing on the stage of the Salón Varietés.

With a show described as "pure energy", Bramlett has gained a huge following over the years due to her ability to connect and radiate her energy within the blues.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, cost 20 euros and are available from the theatre's box office Monday to Friday (11am-2.30pm), or online from www.salonvarietestheatre.com/